Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of RENE opened at $10.68 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

