Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 309,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FIAC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.60.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

