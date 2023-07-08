Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 12,220 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies comprises 1.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,539,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,494,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 598,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 488,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

