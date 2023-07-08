Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $39.52 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.52 million and $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,785,740 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

