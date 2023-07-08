Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.72 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Walken has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,246 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

