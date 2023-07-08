Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.34 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00010633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $90.34 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,237.82 or 1.00006924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21846194 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,729,550.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

