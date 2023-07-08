Vow Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $331.68 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 119.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $331.68 million and $992,608.57 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,099,832 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

