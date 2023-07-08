Vertcoin Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $48,560.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00322700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00885636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00550795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00138232 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,144,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

