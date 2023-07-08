Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXFree Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Relx by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Trading Down 2.3 %

RELX stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

