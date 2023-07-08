Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $85.89 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

