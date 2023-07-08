Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

