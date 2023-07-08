Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $214.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.