Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.95 and a 200 day moving average of $325.48.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

