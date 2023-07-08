Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,905 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. General Electric has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

