Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,351 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $60.28 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

