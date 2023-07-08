Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Verano Stock Up 5.6 %
VRNOF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Verano has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verano
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.