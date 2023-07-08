Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by ATB Capital

ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Up 5.6 %

VRNOF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Verano has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Verano will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.