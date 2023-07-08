Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $791,600.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

