Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 545,565 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.70 million, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.52.

Insider Transactions at Velocys

About Velocys

In other Velocys news, insider Tom Quigley purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,230.36). 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.