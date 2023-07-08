Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 545,565 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.70 million, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.52.
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
