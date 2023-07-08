Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $317,930.09

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $317,930.09 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,472,218,056 coins and its circulating supply is 2,472,218,054 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

