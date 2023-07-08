Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 2.32% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $78,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,680 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

