Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.89. 3,673,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average of $375.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

