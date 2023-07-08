Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Holdings Reduced by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 7.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

