Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

