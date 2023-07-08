Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $184,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,182,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 941,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

