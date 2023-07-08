Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.03. 43,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,280. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

