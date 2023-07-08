Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $179.09 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

