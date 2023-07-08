Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 517.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,742. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

