Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

