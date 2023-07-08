Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 8,873,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

