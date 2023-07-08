Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,262. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.