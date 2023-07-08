Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $147.41. 216,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,276. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

