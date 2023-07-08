Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $192.53. 121,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

