VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Trading 2.1% Higher

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.49. 194,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 153,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 302,094 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19,779.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,526 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.