VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,520,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $19.11.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

