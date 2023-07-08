Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.60. Valeo shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 21,664 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

