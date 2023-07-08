Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 200,576 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 936,051 shares in the company, valued at $617,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 828,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

