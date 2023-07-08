USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $85.43 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.7685592 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,052,069.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

