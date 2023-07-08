Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

