TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.17 and last traded at C$18.17. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$446.98 million, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.08.

TWC Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. TWC Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

