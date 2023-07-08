TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. 941,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

See Also

