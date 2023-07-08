TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.6% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 246,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

