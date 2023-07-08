TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,378 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 3,944,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,709. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

