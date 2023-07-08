TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,238. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

