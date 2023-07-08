TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,101 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,577,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.