TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,511,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

