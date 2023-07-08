TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,552. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

