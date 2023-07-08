tru Independence LLC Sells 746 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

tru Independence LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

BAC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,287,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,916,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.