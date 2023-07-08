tru Independence LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,963. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $206.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.51.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

