tru Independence LLC Sells 24,332 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,188 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

