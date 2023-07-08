tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 99,389 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 616,540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,876,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,075. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.